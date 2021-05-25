Lakewood First Lions Club Receives Leadership Award

The Lakewood First Lions Club recently received the Washington Association of School Administrators Community Leadership Award for helping Lakewood families in some of the most adversely affected communities by removing barriers to learning in this unprecedented time.

The club is a strong partner of the Clover Park School District and Lakewood community. For many years they have provided hearing and vision testing, but the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible to do that this year. So, they got creative and found other ways to support students by teaming up with another local non-profit, Caring For Kids. Specifically, the Lions Club gathered clothes and supplies for back-to-school efforts and distributed them to families in need. They also distributed meals for holidays, serving hundreds of families.