Construction continues on Commerce Street from I-705 to S. 9th Street

Crews will continue installing track, curb, gutter, sidewalks, electrical systems and pole foundations on Commerce Street this week. Commerce St. is closed to southbound traffic from I-705 to S. 9th St. During working hours, Commerce St. is closed to northbound traffic from S. 9th St. to S. 7th St. From I-705, please follow the detour north on Stadium Way or take an earlier exit – thank you.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Way, crews are installing curb and gutter on the east side of MLK Jr. Way from S. 19th St. to S. 16th St. as well as signals at the MLK Jr. Way and S. 11th St. intersection, and cleaning rail along MLK Jr. Way. On E. 25th St., the contractor is advancing the track installation process across McKinley Ave. E near the expanded Operations and Maintenance Facility.

The contractor will not be working on the Memorial Day weekend – happy Memorial Day!

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Commerce Street, S. 7th Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 18th Street, S. 17th Street, S. 11th Street, and E. 25th Street

When

Week of May 24

Where

Commerce Street from S. 9th St. to S. 7th St. – northbound lane closure during working hours.

Commerce Street from I-705 to S. 9th St. – southbound lane closure.

S. 7th Street at Commerce Street – intersection closed.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 19th Street to S. 16th Street – northbound lane closure.

S. 18th Street at Martin Luther King Jr. Way – intersection closed east of MLK Jr. Way for a half block.

S. 17th Street at Martin Luther King Jr. Way – intersection closed east of MLK Jr. Way for a half block.

S. 11th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way intersection – traffic restrictions.

E. 25th Street from E. G St. to McKinley Ave. E – street closure.

E. 25th Street from McKinley Ave. to E. J St – eastbound lane closure.