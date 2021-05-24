Promising Futures: Lakes High School senior Sonam Lama

Our Promising Futures Friday featured student this week is Lakes High School senior Sonam Lama.

She will be attending New York Institute of Technology next year in an accelerated program that includes earning a bachelor’s degree and automatic admittance to the school’s medical program. She has dreamt of being a doctor since before her family moved to Lakewood from Nepal in 2016.

Her dad served in the military and was stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. At his suggestion, Sonam joined Lakes’ JROTC program as a freshman and moved up the ranks all the way to battalion commander this year.

“I came into JROTC not knowing what to expect but I loved the program and the connections I made,” she said. “I started out really introverted but this program put me in different positions and it forced me to talk more, express myself more and lead more.”