There’s a new brewery with New York pizza coming to downtown Tacoma When Camp Colvos Brewing opens its downtown Tacoma location in June, it’ll culminate a few years of planning, seismic upgrades and a lot of pizza dough testing for its New York City style pies. The Vashon Island brewery expansion to Tacoma’s historic brewing […]

