Payroll employment growth slows in April but remains positive

Washington’s economy added 11,200 jobs in April and the state’s preliminary seasonally adjusted monthly unemployment rate stayed constant at 5.5 percent from March to April, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD).

MonthTotal Jobs (losses or gains)Unemployment rate2019/2020 Unemployment Rate
March 2020 -23,100 5.3 percent*4.4 percent
April 2020 -385,800 16.3 percent*4.3  percent
May 2020 -11,500 12.5 percent*4.2 percent
June 2020+ 83,900*10.8 percent*4.1 percent
July 2020+ 37,900  10.8 percent*4.1 percent
August 2020+ 30,600*  9.1 percent*4.1 percent
September 2020+ 13,000*  8.0 percent*4.0 percent
October 2020+   2,700*  7.0 percent*3.9 percent
November 2020+   7,100*  6.7 percent*3.9 percent
December 2020–  11,100*   6.3 percent3.9 percent
January 2021+   5,100*  6.0 percent4.0 percent
February 2021+ 29,600*  5.6 percent4.1 percent
March 2021+ 28,100*  5.5 percent*5.3 percent
April 2021+ 11,200  5.5 percent16.3 percent

*Revised from previous preliminary estimates. Preliminary monthly estimates for jobs losses or gains are based on a small Bureau of Labor Statistics payroll survey while actual figures reported the following month are based on a more complete survey.

“This month shows that recovering lost jobs from the pandemic is not a seamless process,” said Paul Turek, economist for the department. “Meanwhile, leisure and hospitality services, the hardest hit sector in the economy, continues to make a comeback.”

ESD released the preliminary job estimates from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics as part of its Monthly Employment Report.

The department also announced that March’s previously reported unemployment rate of 5.6 percent was revised to 5.5 percent. March’s preliminary estimated gain of 23,100 jobs was revised upward to a gain of 28,100 jobs.

The national unemployment rate rose slightly from 6.0 percent in March to 6.1 percent in April. In April 2020, the national unemployment rate (revised) was 14.8 percent.

ESD paid unemployment insurance benefits to 376,064 people in April, a decrease of 52,726 over the previous month.

More workers are returning to the job market

The state’s labor force in April was 3,864,900 – an increase of 14,200 people from the previous month. In the Seattle/Bellevue/Everett region, the labor force increased by 3,600 over the same period.

From April 2020 to April 2021, the state’s labor force decreased by 123,500 while the Seattle/Bellevue/Everett region increased by 45,800.

The labor force is the total number of people, both employed and unemployed, over the age of 16.

From March to April, the number of people who were unemployed statewide increased from 210,800 to 213,100. In the Seattle/Bellevue/Everett region, the number of people who were unemployed increased from 94,000 to 94,500 over the same period.

Eight industry sectors expanded, four industry sectors contracted and one industry sector remained constant in April

Private sector employment increased by 7,600 jobs while government employment increased by 3,600 jobs. Provided below is a summary of the job gains and losses in all thirteen industry sectors.

Industry SectorJobs Gains/Losses
Leisure & hospitality+    8,100
Government+    3,600
Wholesale trade+    1,900
Education and health services+    1,300
Construction+       800
Financial activities+         700
Other services+         300
Retail trade+         200
Mining & logging               0
Information–          300
Manufacturing –         700
Transportation, warehousing and utilities–       1,300
Professional and business services–       3,400

Employment is now up from one year ago

Washington gained an estimated 230,700 jobs from April 2020 – April 2021, not seasonally adjusted. Private sector employment rose by 9.4 percent, up an estimated 238,700 jobs, while public sector employment fell by 1.4 percent with a net loss of 8,000 jobs.

From April 2020 – April 2021, ten major industry sectors expanded while three industry sectors contracted.

The three industry sectors with the largest employment gains year-over-year, not seasonally adjusted, were:

  • Leisure and hospitality up 67,400 jobs
  • Retail trade up 53,200 jobs
  • Education and health services up 48,600 jobs

The three industry sectors which contracted year-over-year, not seasonally adjusted, were:

  • Manufacturing down 12,900 jobs
  • Government down 8,000 jobs
  • Financial activities down 700 jobs

Labor market information

Check it out! ESD has new labor market information and tools, including interactive Tableau graphics to highlight popular information and data.

Monthly Employment Report publication schedule for 2021

Preliminary Data for the month ofState and Seattle Metropolitan Division data releasedAll Other County data released
January 2021March 16March 16
February 2021March 24March 30
March 2021April 14April 20
April 2021May 19May 25
May 2021June 16June 22
June 2021July 14July 20
July 2021August 18August 24
August 2021September 15September 21
September 2021October 20October 26
October 2021November 17November 23
November 2021December 15December 21
December 2021January 19, 2022January 25, 2022

