Payroll employment growth slows in April but remains positive

Washington’s economy added 11,200 jobs in April and the state’s preliminary seasonally adjusted monthly unemployment rate stayed constant at 5.5 percent from March to April, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD).

Month Total Jobs (losses or gains) Unemployment rate 2019/2020 Unemployment Rate March 2020 -23,100 5.3 percent* 4.4 percent April 2020 -385,800 16.3 percent* 4.3 percent May 2020 -11,500 12.5 percent* 4.2 percent June 2020 + 83,900* 10.8 percent* 4.1 percent July 2020 + 37,900 10.8 percent* 4.1 percent August 2020 + 30,600* 9.1 percent* 4.1 percent September 2020 + 13,000* 8.0 percent* 4.0 percent October 2020 + 2,700* 7.0 percent* 3.9 percent November 2020 + 7,100* 6.7 percent* 3.9 percent December 2020 – 11,100* 6.3 percent 3.9 percent January 2021 + 5,100* 6.0 percent 4.0 percent February 2021 + 29,600* 5.6 percent 4.1 percent March 2021 + 28,100* 5.5 percent* 5.3 percent April 2021 + 11,200 5.5 percent 16.3 percent

*Revised from previous preliminary estimates. Preliminary monthly estimates for jobs losses or gains are based on a small Bureau of Labor Statistics payroll survey while actual figures reported the following month are based on a more complete survey.

“This month shows that recovering lost jobs from the pandemic is not a seamless process,” said Paul Turek, economist for the department. “Meanwhile, leisure and hospitality services, the hardest hit sector in the economy, continues to make a comeback.”

ESD released the preliminary job estimates from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics as part of its Monthly Employment Report.

The department also announced that March’s previously reported unemployment rate of 5.6 percent was revised to 5.5 percent. March’s preliminary estimated gain of 23,100 jobs was revised upward to a gain of 28,100 jobs.

The national unemployment rate rose slightly from 6.0 percent in March to 6.1 percent in April. In April 2020, the national unemployment rate (revised) was 14.8 percent.

ESD paid unemployment insurance benefits to 376,064 people in April, a decrease of 52,726 over the previous month.

More workers are returning to the job market

The state’s labor force in April was 3,864,900 – an increase of 14,200 people from the previous month. In the Seattle/Bellevue/Everett region, the labor force increased by 3,600 over the same period.

From April 2020 to April 2021, the state’s labor force decreased by 123,500 while the Seattle/Bellevue/Everett region increased by 45,800.

The labor force is the total number of people, both employed and unemployed, over the age of 16.

From March to April, the number of people who were unemployed statewide increased from 210,800 to 213,100. In the Seattle/Bellevue/Everett region, the number of people who were unemployed increased from 94,000 to 94,500 over the same period.

Eight industry sectors expanded, four industry sectors contracted and one industry sector remained constant in April

Private sector employment increased by 7,600 jobs while government employment increased by 3,600 jobs. Provided below is a summary of the job gains and losses in all thirteen industry sectors.

Industry Sector Jobs Gains/Losses Leisure & hospitality + 8,100 Government + 3,600 Wholesale trade + 1,900 Education and health services + 1,300 Construction + 800 Financial activities + 700 Other services + 300 Retail trade + 200 Mining & logging 0 Information – 300 Manufacturing – 700 Transportation, warehousing and utilities – 1,300 Professional and business services – 3,400

Employment is now up from one year ago

Washington gained an estimated 230,700 jobs from April 2020 – April 2021, not seasonally adjusted. Private sector employment rose by 9.4 percent, up an estimated 238,700 jobs, while public sector employment fell by 1.4 percent with a net loss of 8,000 jobs.

From April 2020 – April 2021, ten major industry sectors expanded while three industry sectors contracted.

The three industry sectors with the largest employment gains year-over-year, not seasonally adjusted, were:

Leisure and hospitality up 67,400 jobs

Retail trade up 53,200 jobs

Education and health services up 48,600 jobs

The three industry sectors which contracted year-over-year, not seasonally adjusted, were:

Manufacturing down 12,900 jobs

Government down 8,000 jobs

Financial activities down 700 jobs

