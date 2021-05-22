Overnight lane closures begin on northbound SR 167 from Puyallup to Auburn

PUYALLUP – Beginning Monday, May 24, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will begin daytime shoulder closures and overnight lane closures on northbound State Route 167 from Puyallup to Auburn.

Crews are shifting travel lanes to create multiple work zones along nine miles of northbound SR 167 to build a northbound high occupancy vehicle lane.

Overnight lane closures, reduced speed limit

Each night from Monday, May 24 to Friday, May 28, one lane of northbound SR 167 will close from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. the following day.

A temporary speed limit reduction from 60 mph to 45 mph during nighttime lane closures will be in place from milepost 5.27 near SR 161 to milepost 14.33 near SR 18 in King County.

Travelers are encouraged to watch their speeds and give crews the room they need to work. Traffic fines are double in work zones.

Drivers can get real-time traffic information on their phone with the WSDOT traffic app and by viewing Pierce County highway construction and maintenance available on the Pierce and Thurston County travel planner web page.