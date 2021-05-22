263 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 1 new death confirmed May 21

On May 21, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for April 29 – May 12 is 306.7. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 10.1 per 100,000.

Today we confirmed 263 COVID-19 cases and 1 new death, a man in his 90s from East Pierce County.

One lab collected about half of these cases between May 8-19.

Our totals are 47,787 cases and 559 deaths.

