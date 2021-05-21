Summer Workshop – From the Ground and Up – Registration Now Open

Submitted by Pierce County Master Gardeners.

Pierce County Master Gardeners present the Summer Workshop – From the Ground and Up – Saturday, June 19, 2021 via Zoom. This program is open to the public.

It is with much excitement that we welcome you to the 6th year of the From the Ground and Up gardening workshop! This year’s event includes two Keynote Speakers. You can choose from 10 online classes in two breakout sessions that reflect your own unique interests. We hope this workshop inspires you in your gardening endeavors.

On Saturday, June 19, following an engaging keynote presentation by Richie Steffen, Executive Director for the Elizabeth C. Miller Botanic Garden, you will be able to attend interactive classes taught by expert instructors. The workshop will conclude with our second keynote speaker, Susie Egan, Landscape Designer, Cottage Lake Gardens, providing information on shade gardening.

From the Ground and Up workshop is produced and presented by the WSU Pierce County Master Gardeners, in conjunction with the City of Tacoma and Pierce County.

Please join us at the 2021 From the Ground and Up workshop and share your passion as we launch a new gardening season!

Registration is now open at www.FromTheGroundandUp.org – $45