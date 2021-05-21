Steilacoom Town Administrator May 21 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – June 1, 2021, at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/84895996320

Planning Commission – June 14, 2021 at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/84392261519

Civil Service Commission – May 27, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/86430542756

Preservation and Review Board – May 26, 2021 at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/84705609211

(*) Meetings are being conducted via Zoom. Additional information is on the applicable meeting’s agenda.

Pierce County Advance to Phase 3 on Tuesday and a Target of June 30 has Been Set for a Full-Capacity Reopen.

June 30th is the target date of the Governor’s reopening plan, although the date may be even sooner if vaccination rates increase.

Pierce County resumed Phase 3 status on Tuesday, increasing local business capacity back to 50%.

In other news, the CDC recently announced a dramatic change to masking guidance. Fully vaccinated persons may abandon masks and social distancing except in some limited circumstances (transit, airlines, etc). The CDC’s definition of “fully vaccinated” means that two weeks must pass after completing vaccination, so newly-vaccinated persons should continue masking for a little longer.

Even with regulations easing, businesses and individuals may wish to play it safe. Private businesses are within their rights to require masks and enforce other precautions they deem necessary to protect themselves and their workers.

Positions Open:

The Town is currently advertising for:

Public Works Street and Parks seasonal positions.

Public Works Water/Sewer Service Person

Information is available on the Town’s official website at townofsteilacoom.org.

Pierce County Rental and Utility Assistance Program:

Information on Pierce County’s rental and utility assistance program may be found on the Town’s official website at townofsteilacoom.org/292/Covid-19-Information.

Hand Sanitizer Gel:

Hand sanitizer gel in 1-gallon containers is available at the Community Center or the Public Works facility free to Town of Steilacoom residents. Limit one per family.

Kayak Rentals:

KayakShare.com is a new self-serve kayak rental available at Sunnyside Beach Park in Steilacoom in cooperation with the Town. You may reserve in advance or rent on the spot (when available) during daylight hours year-round by going to KayakShare.com. See KayakShare.com for details, make sure to wear a lifejacket, and have fun!

2020 Annual Financial Report:

The Town’s 2020 annual financial report is available on the Town’s official website at townofsteilacoom.org/DocumentCenter/View/2640/2020-Annual-Financial-Report.

Community Services:

Childcare:

The Town provides childcare from 7:00 AM to 5:45 PM at Cherrydale School. Registration is currently open. Additional information is available on the Town’s official website or contact the Community Center at 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs

Summer Camp:

Registration for the Steilacoom Summer Camp programs is open. Camp will be for grades K-5, Monday-Friday from 7 AM to 5 PM at Cherrydale Primary School. Camp will be conducted in partnership with Pierce County Parks and Recreations’ Kids Need to Play initiative which will allow participants to qualify for a 90% discount from the regular rate thus a week of camp will only cost $30. Spaces are limited. For additional information or to register, call 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs

Public Safety:

Over the past week, 81 Public Safety incidents occurred in town, including the following:

Emergency and patrol incidents

6 medical aid responses

34 suspicious circumstance/security checks

3 responses for persons in crisis/welfare checks

14 traffic stops

2 alarm responses

1 noise complaint

2 responses for juvenile-related issues

2 responses for animal-related issues

1 parking enforcement response

Crimes against persons

1 incident of assault

Crimes against property

2 incidents of vehicle prowl

This past weekend, one of our officers was involved in a use of force incident. Our officer had been dispatched to assist a neighboring agency in response to a domestic violence incident. When the agency of jurisdiction arrested the primary aggressor, another party at the household assaulted the arresting officer. Our officer, along with other officers on scene, used force to arrest the other individual. Our officer used a counter-joint hold in order to place the individual in handcuffs. This type of force use is considered by the state criminal justice training commission to be the least severe type of force to be used. The individual complained of minor injuries and was evaluated by the fire department before both arrested parties were booked into jail.

With summer on the horizon, please find the following information regarding recreational fires within the Town of Steilacoom:

For concerns regarding the safety of a fire, please call 911.

For concerns about air quality related to a recreational fire, please call the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency at (800) 552-3565, or visit pscleanair.gov/

For additional information, please West Pierce Fire and Rescue at: tinyurl.com/2md3h2j7

This week, Governor Inslee signed into law several bills that will impact and adjust police procedures. Your Public Safety Department remains committed to professional and compassionate law enforcement for everyone in our community.

Public Safety is not equipped to process first-time concealed pistol licenses (CPLs), and residents must instead utilize South Sound 911 for those non-renewal applications. In response to COVID-19, South Sound 911 has implemented a new partnership to help meet demand for CPLs. More information can be found here: tinyurl.com/yurhkj6f

The non-emergency dispatch telephone number has changed. To reach a police officer NOT during an emergency, please call either (253) 287-4455 or (800) 562-9800.

During COVID, please call our office at (253) 581-0110 ahead of time to arrange any of the following:

Free firearm locks

Prescription drug disposal

To anonymously report suspicious activity, please email the department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us.

To report persistent traffic concerns, please submit the following information via email to the department at: traffic@ci.steilacoom.wa.us.

Location of concern.

Time of day when the concern occurs.

Description of the concerning behavior.

No-contact online crime reporting is available. Please visit our department website for more information.

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued mowing, sweeping, and maintaining rights-of-way; blew sidewalks along Steilacoom Boulevard; replaced traffic markers along Steilacoom Boulevard and Rigney Road; completed erosion control inspections at various building sites throughout Town; cleaned traffic control signs; and performed other maintenance activities.

Union Avenue Roundabout:

The Union Avenue and Rainier Street Roundabout Project bid was awarded to Pivetta Brothers Construction, Inc. Contracts and other documents are being circulated for signatures. We anticipate work will commence in June and continue through the Fall. Once construction commences, please avoid this area if possible and use alternate routes. A strip map of the project may be viewed on the Town’s official website at townofsteilacoom.org. A fact sheet and vehicle tracking table are also available.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted the Water/Sewer crew with a temporary service in the 700 block of Stevens Street; assisted with work on the Pioneer Park bandstand; responded to a ½ power issue on Briston Lane; inspected lot #8 in the Tasanee development; participated in the Sunnyside Pump Station upgrade project pre-bid walkthrough; installed a permanent power service in the 500 block of Stevens Street; and performed other maintenance activities.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed inspections related to the Marietta Street lift station project; participated in the Sunnyside Pump Station upgrade project pre-bid walkthrough; inspected a replacement water service in the 900 block of Pierce Street; installed a new meter in the 2700 block of Marietta Street; maintained facilities; and performed other maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued turning on and repairing irrigation systems; mowed and maintained park facilities; and performed other maintenance activities.

Other:

COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Scheduling:

Residents who do not have a computer to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment can call for assistance at (253) 798-8900. This telephone number is staffed Monday through Friday, from 9 am until 4 pm.

Steilacoom Historical School District – Enroll Now for Kindergarten in the 2021-22 school year!

Full-day Kindergarten is free — and it is an important part of your child’s success! You can enroll electronically on the Steilacoom Historical School District website, www.steilacoom.k12.wa.us/Page/4179.

School District officials are already planning for staffing and curriculum needs for the fall. Enroll now to receive district communications over the summer, including food service and transportation information. Please, please contact our Enrollment Department at enrollment@steilacoom.k12.wa.us or (253) 983-2228 for assistance.