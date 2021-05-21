Pre-Employment Transition Services for Students with Disabilities

Tacoma, WA – Students with disabilities throughout Pierce County will soon be transitioning from high school into the workforce. Thanks to a partnership between WorkForce Central, Vadis, and the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, this transition is made much easier for many students exiting high school.

The Pre-Employment Transition Services program was created to help in-school youth with a documented disability make a smooth transition into the working world. In this program, students learn the many skills needed to be successful employees while gaining real-world experience. The program offers workplace readiness training, individualized work-based learning activities, and up to 120 hours of paid work-based learning experience.

Students participating in the program must be between the ages of 16-21 and have an Individualized Education Plan, 504 Plan, or otherwise documented disability. Services are provided based on each student’s individual needs and driven by their vocational goals and interests.

Pre-Employment Transitions Services are made possible by funding from the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, Division of Vocational Rehabilitation (DVR). DVR and WorkForce Central provide coordination of the Pre-Employment Transition Services in Pierce County, and Vadis works with local school districts to provide the services for students.

School districts interested in receiving Pre-Employment Transition Services at their schools should contact Kari Haugen, Director of Workforce Partnerships at WorkForce Central, kahugen@workforce-central.org or 253-448-8283 or Benjamin Strong, Regional Transition Consultant at the DVR, bejamin.strong@dshs.wa.gov.