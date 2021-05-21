The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

One more closure for Steilacoom Blvd on May 24

By Leave a Comment

Lakewood Drive will close between Steilacoom Blvd and Flett Creek on Monday, May 24, 2021 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. as crews stripe the roadway (weather permitting). This is the finishing touch on the project – no more closures after this one.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *