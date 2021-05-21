CPSD Superintendent’s Shout-Out: Information Technology Services Department

Clover Park School District Superintendent Ron Banner is celebrating and thanking a district department or team each week with his “Shout-Out” video series. This week, he gives his special “Shout-Out” to the district’s Information Technology Services (ITS) department for their work to ensure students have had the technology needed to be successful during the pandemic.

ITS team members distributed computing devices to every student to help them engage with learning and ensured students had internet access at home. They have kept technology running so teachers and staff could focus on student learning and keeping the district operating smoothly.