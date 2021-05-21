CPSD Staff Spotlight: Teaching and Learning clerk Carol Staab

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features teaching and learning clerk Carol Staab. She has worked in the district for 14 years, all of them in her current position.

She loves working with the teaching and learning team and knowing she is making a difference when it comes to how students learn in the classroom. She logs training hours for teachers and does work for the district’s highly capable program.

Her favorite part of the job has always been working with the STEM Fair. She spends most of her time working on administrative tasks, so the STEM Fair lets her see students in action. “It always gives you a new perspective on the students,” she said. “Their projects are impressive, and you can see how smart they really are.”

Carol grew up in Tacoma and lived in Eatonville for many years before working in the district. She moved west to be closer to her kids.