103 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths confirmed May 20

On May 20, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for April 28 – May 11  is 317.1. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 10.5 per 100,000.

We confirmed 103 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths:

  • A man in his 80s from South Hill.
  • A woman in her 60s from South Pierce County.
  • A man in his 80s from Central Pierce County.

Our totals are 47,524 cases and 558 deaths.

Find more information on:

