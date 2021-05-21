103 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths confirmed May 20

On May 20, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for April 28 – May 11 is 317.1. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.
Our hospitalization rate is currently 10.5 per 100,000.
We confirmed 103 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths:
- A man in his 80s from South Hill.
- A woman in her 60s from South Pierce County.
- A man in his 80s from Central Pierce County.
Our totals are 47,524 cases and 558 deaths.
Find more information on:
- Case counts, hospitalizations, testing and other metrics.
- Vaccination metrics.
- The state’s Roadmap to Recovery.
- COVID-19 vaccines.
- Childcare and schools.
- Getting a COVID-19 test.
- How to gather with family safely.
