Walk Tacoma: The History Behind the Names virtual tour launching June 9

Tacoma, WA – Learn more about the most influential names behind some of downtown Tacoma’s well-known (or not as well-known) landmarks. Hear from local experts about famous Tacomans Thea Foss, Charles Wright, Theodore Hosmer and Willie Stewart – who have all shaped the city’s history, and still have an impact in our community today. The 1.6-mile walk will be available on the free GeoTourist app starting on June 9. The tour begins at Wright Park.

The Walk Tacoma series, sponsored by MultiCare, is a five-event walking series. The fun, themed walks, now in their twelfth year, encourage people to enjoy Tacoma on foot by introducing new walking routes and sharing information about the community and its history through the guided tours. Due to COVID-19, the 2021 walks will be available virtually through the GeoTourist app.

