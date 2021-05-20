U.P.’s Mariza Craig to retire May 31

U.P. City Manager Steve Sugg has announced that after 19 years of service to the City of University Place in the dual role of director of Economic Development and assistant city manager, Mariza Craig will be retiring on May 31.

As of June 1, Kevin Briske, who currently serves as principal planner in the Department of Planning and Development Services, will assume the role of director of the newly named Department of Community and Economic Development. Becky Metcalf will become the new Business Outreach Liaison with an expanded focus on business outreach and communication, while also continuing many of her current duties.

“Mariza’s contributions to the City of U.P. cannot be understated,” said Sugg. “She helped bring the idea of a vibrant town center to life, understanding how an appropriate mix of public and private uses would create a destination that would draw both residents and visitors to U.P. We thank her for all she has done and wish her the best as she dives into retirement.”