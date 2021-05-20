Take a Bite out of Hunger – Nourish Pierce County invites you to a Virtual Auction

Submitted by Nourish Pierce County Food Banks.

NOURISH Pierce County invites you to participate in their annual fundraising event, gone virtual. This year’s event will feature an online silent auction starting Thursday, May 20 and concluding with a streamed program on Thursday May 27 at 6pm. Nourish is the largest system of food banks in Pierce County, reaching our neighbors in need from downtown Tacoma to Roy to the Key Peninsula. Help us provide nutritious food to over 79,000 people in our community!

Our auction items include something for everyone – travel, dining out, gift baskets, toys, small Kitchen appliances, sports tickets, and more. Its FREE to register at www.nourishpc.org/events. Have fun shopping from home while helping your neighbors in need.

For more information, call us at 253-383-3164 or email us at info@nourishpc.org. Our thanks to the incredible generosity of this community during the past year – we can not do what we do without you!