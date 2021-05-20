Southbound lanes of SR 99 now scheduled to move to new Fife roundabout May 22

FIFE – Changes are coming this weekend to State Route 99 in Fife as all lanes of southbound SR 99 shift into a new roundabout near 70th Avenue East.

Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, May 21, crews will reduce SR 99 to one lane of alternating traffic as they start to move the southbound lanes. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone, but overnight travelers should expect delays.

By Saturday morning May 22, the SR 99 roundabout will open with two lanes in each direction. Drivers should expect continued construction in the area. The roundabout fully opens with connections to a new 70thAvenue East replacement bridge, when the bridge opens to traffic this summer.

Background

The SR 99 roundabout and new four-lane bridge will replace the existing two-lane 70th Avenue East Bridge. These improvements will increase freight mobility, reduce traffic congestion, and provide new bike and walking options in the area.

The work is part of Puget Sound Gateway’s SR 167 Completion Project which will eventually extend State Route 167 from Puyallup to the Port of Tacoma.