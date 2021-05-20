Registration Open for More Kids at YMCA Summer Day Camp

Submitted by YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties.

Get ready for games and outdoor play with summer day camp registration now open at the YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties.

After last year’s COVID-19 closures, the Y is offering more summer day camps so more kids can enjoy off-screen time with friends and healthy activities.

“We’re excited to welcome kids back! We’re here for all kids for fun, friendships and a sense of belonging,” said Diane Jackson, marketing and development director at the Y. “There is nothing like seeing a child beaming after qualifying to swim in the deep end or making a friend while learning to play soccer.”

Registration is open for the week-long day camps. Families can sign up for one week or register for every week through the summer.

Day camp does not require Y membership. Scholarships are available to Y members, and the middle school academy program is free.

Most day camp sessions begin June 28. Sessions are available for ages 5-13, and a half-day program is offered for ages 3-4.

Families can choose from day camp sessions offered at all seven Y family centers, select public schools in Pierce and Kitsap counties and Lake Helena in Port Orchard. For kids entering grades 6-8, the four-week Summer Learning Academy is available at four Tacoma middle schools.

For more day camp information and registration, visit www.ymcapkc.org/summer-day-camp.

About the Y: The YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties is a place where individuals and families from all walks of life are welcome and where they may learn, grow and thrive – together. Members and donors support the Y’s commitment to strengthen community.