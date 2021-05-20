The Suburban Times

Obituary Notices – May 20, 2021

Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories:  LeRoy Clarence VanDenElzen.

Mountain View Funeral Home: Barbara Ann Gapol; Terry E Lauritzen; Linda Ritthaler.

Powers Funeral Home:  Jeannie Mann; Arlene Gawley.

