Kelly Blucher announces campaign for Tacoma City Council

TACOMA, WA — Kelly Blucher, a prominent children’s and homelessness advocate, launched her campaign today for Tacoma City Council in a bid to bring her proven approach to advocacy to Tacoma City Hall. She will be running for position 2.

Blucher’s own life experience set her on her path to serving Tacoma’s most vulnerable when, as a mother of three children, she faced both homelessness and poverty. Recognizing the gaps in the system that were holding her down, Blucher became a fierce advocate for childcare and early learning access. In recognition for the power of her voice, she was awarded Advocate of the Year in 2019 from Children’s Alliance and the 2019 Champion for Children Award from Project Child Success.

“My advocacy story started when I had my kids,” says Blucher. “I found a voice that I didn’t even know I had. In my work, I love to empower other people to have the same voice as me. Because my story’s not unique, my journey’s not unique.”

Blucher currently works as the Community Engagement and Outreach Manager for Goodwill of the Olympics and Rainier region. In 2018, Blucher co-founded Hire 253, which has since brought in over 2,500 individuals seeking employment, twenty five percent of whom were presently experiencing homelessness. More than a third of those 2,500 have successfully moved into full time employment with the help of Hire 253’s services.

“As a kid, I spent many hours at work with my mom, who was a nurse at Tacoma’s St. Joseph’s Hospital,” says Blucher. “I got to spend time with people from almost literally every walk of life when they were living their most vulnerable moments, and it is those experiences that anchor me in my public service.”

Blucher’s advocacy work includes serving on the Board of Directors for Associated Ministries and Co-Chairs the Workforce Development Committee for the Pierce county Coalition to End Homelessness.

Blucher launches her campaign with the endorsements of many community leaders that you can find at www.kellyfortacoma.com/endorsements