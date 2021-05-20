Charles Wright Academy Receives $25,000 from Cheney Foundation

Tacoma, WA — Charles Wright Academy (CWA) was awarded a grant of $25,000 from the Ben B. Cheney Foundation for improvements in facilities and access to athletics events.

“We deeply appreciate this generous gift of support,” noted Susan Rice, CWA Head of School. “We recognize that athletics are critical to nurturing students physically, mentally, and emotionally during these challenging times. We recognize that it has been difficult for families to not be allowed to attend games, meets, and matches this spring, and we hope with the upgrade in our live-streaming capabilities that they can feel more connected.”

The grant will fund both improvements to the Wight Gym such as banners and signage, as well as the installation of equipment that will allow for live streaming video of events that take place in the Tarrier Dome and on the athletic fields.