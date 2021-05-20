126 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths confirmed May 19

On May 19, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for April 27 – May 10 is 326.2. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.
Our hospitalization rate is currently 9.7 per 100,000.
We confirmed 126 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths:
- A woman in her 60s from Edgewood/Fife/Milton.
- A woman in her 90s from the Gig Harbor Area.
- A man in his 70s from the Gig Harbor Area.
Our totals are 47,421 cases and 555 deaths.
