126 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths confirmed May 19

On May 19, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for April 27 – May 10 is 326.2. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 9.7 per 100,000.

We confirmed 126 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths:

A woman in her 60s from Edgewood/Fife/Milton.

A woman in her 90s from the Gig Harbor Area.

A man in his 70s from the Gig Harbor Area.

Our totals are 47,421 cases and 555 deaths.

Find more information on: