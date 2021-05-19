U.P.’s Leach Creek Salmon Art Restored ­­

Thanks to the initiative and creativity of City staff, the “Lifecycle of Salmon” public art that is mounted on the bridge over Leach Creek on Bridgeport Way has been carefully restored.

Donated by UP for Art in 2006, the installation’s Douglas Fir base had deteriorated over years of exposure to the elements. Attempts to find artists and restorationists interested in taking on the project were unsuccessful, with one estimate coming in at nearly $20,000.

That’s when Tony West, an operations lead in the City’s Parks & Public Works department, volunteered to take on the project. West was convinced that the best way to extend the art’s life was to use cedar wood, since it can typically last more than 25 years. When he was unable to find a cedar glulam beam, he took it upon himself to make his own.

Thanks to West’s ingenuity and creativity, the artwork was restored for approximately $2,500 and looks as good as when it was first donated. And thanks to the products used, it should last for at least another 25 years.

“Although they typically work behind the scenes, this project is a great way for the public to see the talents and knowledge our staff possesses,” said Gary Cooper, director of Public Works, Parks & Facilities for the City of University Place.