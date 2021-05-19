Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber Announces Nominees for the 2021 Spotlight on Business Awards

The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber’s Spotlight on Business Awards recognize local businesses that have set the standard for exemplary business practices within 8 categories. The categories are Small Business, Medium Business, Large Business, Non-Profit Organization, Minority Owned Business, Veteran Owned Business, Business Supporter of the Military, and new for this very difficult year, Resilience in Business. Business can be nominated for more than one category, but can only be a recipient for one.
The Spotlight on Business Award recipients will be announced on May 20th at the Happy Hour Business Expo www.bit.ly/HHBE2021
This year’s nominees, by category are…
SMALL BUSINESS
Alam Water
Brand Stratos, LLC
Courtesy Auto Service & Tire of Tacoma
Getting Personal Imprinting LLC dba Tacoma Trophy *
Grit City Wellness
Harmony Graphic & Web Design LLC
Holiday Inn Tacoma Mall *
JayRay Ads & PR
Kanon Electric *
Kowchsurferz
Lakewood Meadows Senior Affordable Apartments *
Port Bell
Valeo Vocation
MEDIUM BUSINESS
Alternative Back Care Physical Therapy
DispatchHealth
Homewatch Caregivers of Tacoma *
S & J Foods Distributors *
The Doty Group, P.S.
LARGE BUSINESS
America’s Credit Union
Metropolitan Development Council *
Print NW
Propel Insurance
N0N-PROFIT ORGANIZATION
eliseo
Metropolitan Development Council *
Valeo Vocation
MINORITY-OWNED BUSINESS
Metropolitan Development Council
S & J Foods Distributors *
VETERAN-OWNED BUSINESS
Getting Personal Imprinting LLC dba Tacoma Trophy
Homewatch Caregivers of Tacoma *
Kanon Electric *
BUSINESS SUPPORTER OF THE MILITARY
Getting Personal Imprinting LLC dba Tacoma Trophy *
Holiday Inn Tacoma Mall
Kanon Electric *
RESILIENCE IN BUSINESS
Alternative Back Care Physical Therapy *
Homewatch Caregivers of Tacoma *
Lakewood Meadows Senior Affordable Apartments
Metropolitan Development Council *
S & J Foods Distributors *
