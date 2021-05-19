Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber Announces Nominees for the 2021 Spotlight on Business Awards

The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber’s Spotlight on Business Awards recognize local businesses that have set the standard for exemplary business practices within 8 categories. The categories are Small Business, Medium Business, Large Business, Non-Profit Organization, Minority Owned Business, Veteran Owned Business, Business Supporter of the Military, and new for this very difficult year, Resilience in Business. Business can be nominated for more than one category, but can only be a recipient for one.

The Spotlight on Business Award recipients will be announced on May 20th at the Happy Hour Business Expo www.bit.ly/HHBE2021



This year’s nominees, by category are…



SMALL BUSINESS

Alam Water

Brand Stratos, LLC

Courtesy Auto Service & Tire of Tacoma

Getting Personal Imprinting LLC dba Tacoma Trophy *

Grit City Wellness

Harmony Graphic & Web Design LLC

Holiday Inn Tacoma Mall *

JayRay Ads & PR

Kanon Electric *

Kowchsurferz

Lakewood Meadows Senior Affordable Apartments *

Port Bell

Valeo Vocation



MEDIUM BUSINESS

Alternative Back Care Physical Therapy

DispatchHealth

Homewatch Caregivers of Tacoma *

S & J Foods Distributors *

The Doty Group, P.S.



LARGE BUSINESS

America’s Credit Union

Metropolitan Development Council *

Print NW

Propel Insurance



N0N-PROFIT ORGANIZATION

eliseo

Metropolitan Development Council *

Valeo Vocation



MINORITY-OWNED BUSINESS

Metropolitan Development Council

S & J Foods Distributors *



VETERAN-OWNED BUSINESS

Getting Personal Imprinting LLC dba Tacoma Trophy

Homewatch Caregivers of Tacoma *

Kanon Electric *



BUSINESS SUPPORTER OF THE MILITARY

Getting Personal Imprinting LLC dba Tacoma Trophy *

Holiday Inn Tacoma Mall

Kanon Electric *



RESILIENCE IN BUSINESS

Alternative Back Care Physical Therapy *

Homewatch Caregivers of Tacoma *

Lakewood Meadows Senior Affordable Apartments

Metropolitan Development Council *

S & J Foods Distributors *