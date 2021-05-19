Charles Wright Academy Announces Yazi Educational Scholarship in Partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the South Puget Sound

Charles Wright Academy (CWA) announces the annual scholarship competition for current seventh grade students to award the Yazi Educational Scholarship for the 2021-2022 school year to two newly-enrolling students at CWA. Students should be nominated through the Boys & Girls Clubs of the South Puget Sound by June 11.

Competitive applicants are contributing members of their local Boys & Girls Club branch and have demonstrated success in academics and extracurricular activities. Once awarded, the scholarship is renewed annually until the student graduates from Charles Wright Academy.

Specific information about the application process can be found here.

In partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the South Puget Sound, and through a generous endowment by the Milgard Foundation, the Yazi Educational Scholarship honors the legacy of Gary “Yazi” Yazwa, a Boys and Girls Club of South Puget Sound leader.

For additional questions, please contact admissions@charleswright.org/ (253) 620-8373.