$8M MultiCare Pledge Propels PNWU’S Campus Growth

TACOMA, Wash. — An $8 million pledge to Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences (PNWU) by MultiCare Health System aims to improve health care access in medically underserved communities throughout Washington.

“Pacific Northwest University is an important partner in ensuring communities across the Pacific Northwest have access to the health care services they need,” said Bill Robertson, MultiCare president and CEO. “We are proud to support their work to ensure students interested in health careers get the right training to prepare them for the future.”

“This generous gift from MultiCare helps us to expand our capacity to train future health care providers for service in rural and medically underserved communities throughout the Pacific Northwest,” said Dr. Michael Lawler, president of PNWU. “The partnership brings tremendous opportunities for PNWU students to learn from skilled clinicians at MultiCare, and we eagerly collaborate with MultiCare to develop the next generation of healers and leaders for the State of Washington and the Pacific Northwest.”

PNWU intends to use the $8 million pledge to support the expansion of its Yakima campus, bolstering its current facilities with the addition of a Student Learning Collaborative (SLC) building that could support current and future health sciences programs. By supporting PNWU’s campus growth, MultiCare – Washington’s largest not-for-profit, community-based, locally-owned health system – is working to increase the availability of health care professionals throughout the Pacific Northwest.

MultiCare’s pledge is the latest development in its PNWU partnership, which supports the missions of both organizations through shared knowledge and resources. Both organizations hope that the partnership will serve as a model for medical education and health care delivery in the Pacific Northwest.