78 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 1 new death confirmed May. 18

On May 18, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for April 26 – May 9 is 335.8. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 10 per 100,000.

We confirmed 78 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death, a man in his 30s from Tacoma.

Our totals are 47,295 cases and 552 deaths.

