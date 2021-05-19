14th Annual Memorial Day Observance in Tacoma

Please join Tacoma Historical Society for our 14th Annual Memorial Day Observance at Tacoma’s War Memorial Park (624 N Meyers) on Monday, May 31 (11am). We are pleased to be able to gather in person once again this year. Masks and social distancing are required. The observance is free and open to the public.

Dr. Nancy Bristow, chair of History at the University of Puget Sound and author of “American Pandemic,” will provide the keynote address.

Music will be provided by the 133rd Army National Guard Band from Camp Murray, with vocals by Dr. Richard and Chrissie McCow