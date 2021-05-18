The Legislative Year in Review presented by Peter Diedrick

Submitted by Cynthia Endicott, PCSRA Corresponding Secretary.

The Members of the Pierce County School Retirees Association welcome Peter Diedrick, guest speaker for the May meeting. Peter currently serves as the Legislative Director for the Washington State School Retirees Association based in Lacey, Washington. He was hired by our own Unit’s Ester Wilfong, long time Co Chair of the WSSRA State Legislative Committee. Peter’s advocacy, which began in November of 2011, benefits all of Washington State’s school retirees and educators.

Peter attended Western Washington University and earned a Master’s in Public Administration from Seattle University. He has worked as a Legislative Assistant at the Washington State Senate, a Labor Market Economics Researcher, and a Foreign Policy Specialist for the U.S. State Department and Congress.

Peter’s presentation, “The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly, A Legislative Year in Review, and Next Steps for WSSRA” is open to all and will be available on ZOOM at noon on May 20, 2021. Join us online or by phone.

Meeting ID: 927 1131 5782 Passcode: 241401

By Phone: 1 253 2158 8782

The WSSRA Legislative Committee is unique as each unit throughout Washington State nominates two Legislative Committee Members from their membership to serve and represent, not only the local members, but also to advocate for those pension, benefit, and retirement concerns shared by members statewide. Most Legislative Committee Members serve multiple terms and maintain ongoing relationships with their elected leaders in Olympia to better serve the membership.

The Legislative Committee is led by our Co Chairs, Mr. Diedrick, and Mr. Alan Burke, along with a team of professionals who train and support the WSSRA Legislative Committee Members. Peter actively follows discussion and action in Olympia that effect both school retirees and current education employees during the Legislative Session and throughout the year. His informative videos keep members up to date.

Peter lives in Grand Mound, South of Olympia, and is the father of two small boys. Although he has little time for hobbies, he does enjoy golf, cooking, and learning foreign languages.

For additional information about the Washington School Retirees Association or the local unit, the Pierce County School Retirees Association, you may check out their websites at wssra.org or www.wssra-units.org.

The Pierce County School Retirees Association welcomes new members to their active organization which provides scholarships for future and current educators, mini grants, and participates in volunteer and social activities.