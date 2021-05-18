Promising Futures: Clover Park High School senior Gladys Rachel Monterroso Barrientos

Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Clover Park High School senior Gladys Rachel Monterroso Barrientos.

She loves learning about the human body and plans to become a nurse or doctor for her career. She has a desire to help others and is excited to become a leader in her community and impact people positively any way she can.

“Gladys is a visible leader of her class and has represented Clover Park with pride as an ASB officer,” said CPHS leadership teacher Briana Kelly. “She courageously advocates for the voices that are missing from the room and isn’t afraid to ask the tough questions that ensure programs and supports are equitably provided.”



Gladys recently received a full-tuition Palmer Scholarship to attend Pacific Lutheran University. “It really opens a lot of doors for me,” she said. “This scholarship helps make my future goals possible.”