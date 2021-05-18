City of Lakewood Earns “Triple Crown” for Financial Reporting

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – The City of Lakewood was awarded the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) award for its Fiscal Year 2019 Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR). The PAFR program motivates governments to produce accessible and understandable financial reports. The goal is to deliver important information to interested parties without a background in finance. Through its award programs, GFOA recognizes governments that meet this goal.

The PAFR award completed the GFOA “Triple Crown” for the City of Lakewood. The GFOA administers three annual awards recognizing excellence in financial reporting. The City of Lakewood has earned all three for its fiscal year 2019 reporting.

GFOA awards include:

The City of Lakewood has earned the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for seven consecutive years.

“It is our mission to provide accurate and informative financial information to City leadership, residents and other interested parties. We go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles to prepare comprehensive reports and informative budget documents. These awards are representative of our continued commitment to financial transparency and full disclosure.”

– Tho Kraus, Assistant City Manager/Chief Financial Officer