Auditor seeks to appoint committee members for voters’ pamphlet

The Pierce County Auditor’s Office is opening a special appointment period to recruit individuals to write against committee statements for the August 3, 2021, Primary Election Local Voters’ Pamphlet.

Against Committee members needed

Town of Steilacoom – EMS Levy

Fire Protection District No. 16 – Lid Lift

The districts did not appoint against committee members to prepare statements for the local voters’ pamphlet. As a result, RCW 29A.32.280 directs the Auditor’s Office to seek out and appoint up to three members to form the committee. A link to District resolutions and explanatory statements can be found at www.PierceCountyElections.org in the current election section.

Appointment qualifications

Be a resident and registered voter of Pierce County for at least one year immediately prior to the appointment.

Pledge to work cooperatively with other members of the committee.

Have ready access to email.

Committee responsibilities

Read, understand and fulfill the obligations described in the Elections Guide for Jurisdictions, which includes: Committee appointments and participation. Word limits, format requirements and deadlines for statements and rebuttals.

Have your name appear in the local voters’ pamphlet and waive anonymity.

At least one committee member must be willing to submit their phone number, email or website address for publication in the local voters’ pamphlet. Those interested who agree to the above responsibilities can email a request that includes their name, voter registration address, phone number and the district they wish to write a statement for to voterpamphlet@piercecountywa.gov. Appointments will be made in the order that the requests are received.

Deadlines

The deadline to request a committee appointment is May 18, 2021, at noon. The deadline to submit a committee statement is May 18, 2021, at 4:30 p.m.

NOTE: Individuals requesting appointment on May 18 must be prepared to submit the statement by email on the same day. The Auditor’s Office is unable to extend the deadline.