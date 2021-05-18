A Statement From Mayor Victoria Woodards on New Law Enforcement Accountability Legislation

TACOMA, Wash. — I want to thank Gov. Jay Inslee, our distinguished legislators, and the brave family members who joined us in Tacoma today for their shared commitment and dedication to meaningful law enforcement reform and accountability measures in Washington state.

Gov. Inslee and the Democratic Caucus of the Washington State Legislature were very intentional about putting together a full package of bills that would bring about transformational change, and they were successful in that goal. We have seen in this legislation a strong coalition of those willing and dedicated to advancing this work. I saw firsthand how the Coalition for Police Accountability, along with passionate community members and impacted families, have dedicated significant time and effort to the development of these bills, and I was honored to do my part in advocating for and supporting this legislation.

While there is more to do, I’m hopeful that the systemic change sparked by this legislation will lead to the betterment of all of our communities and provide some small sense of comfort to the families who advocated for these changes.

Despite the anguish that brought so many of us together today, this is an opportunity to reflect on what was accomplished in this historic legislative session. It is also an opportunity to strengthen our resolve for continued transformative work.