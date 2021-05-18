97 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths confirmed May 17

On May 17, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 369.5. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 11.5 per 100,000.

We confirmed 97 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

On May 15, we confirmed 136 cases. On May 16, we confirmed 134 cases.

Our totals are 47,217 cases and 551 deaths.

