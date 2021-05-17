The Steilacoom Town Council May 18 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will hold a Regular Meeting on May 18 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions on the City’s below.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mayor, Council and staff are attending this meeting remotely through Zoom. For those wishing to view the meeting by Zoom, please click/follow this link: us02web.zoom.us/j/84516344123

Call to Order and Roll Call

Pledge of Allegiance

Presentation Certificate of Municipal Leadership – Councilperson Henderson and Councilperson Neal (Peter King, AWC CEO)

Consent Agenda Minutes of May 4, 2021 Approval of Payroll Checks #115774 – #115778 in the amount of $208,685.71 Approval of Claims Checks # 115786 – # 115841 in the amount of $356,339.33 Request to Set a Public Hearing, Partial Vacation of 7th St. Adjacent to Perkins Park (AB 3075)

Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items

Public Hearing Short Term Rentals (AB 3071) Action Items

Town Sponsored Summer Events – Concerts (AB 3064)

Introduction Personnel Regulations – Vacation Leave (AB 3069) (*) Bid Award, Union Ave./Rainier St. Roundabout Project, Pivetta Brothers Construction (AB 3072) (*) Limited Construction Management Scope of Work Union Ave./Rainier St. Roundabout Project. Gray & Osborne Inc. (AB 3073) (*) Quit Claim Deed Approval, Perkins Park Right of Way Dedication (AB 3074) (*)

Reports Staff Council Mayor

Study Session American Rescue Plan Act (AB 3070)