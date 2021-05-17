The Suburban Times

The Steilacoom Town Council May 18 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will hold a Regular Meeting on May 18 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions on the City’s below.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mayor, Council and staff are attending this meeting remotely through Zoom. For those wishing to view the meeting by Zoom, please click/follow this link: us02web.zoom.us/j/84516344123

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  1. Pledge of Allegiance
  1. Presentation
    1. Certificate of Municipal Leadership – Councilperson Henderson and Councilperson Neal (Peter King, AWC CEO)
  1. Consent Agenda
    1.  Minutes of May 4, 2021
    2. Approval of Payroll Checks #115774 – #115778 in the amount of $208,685.71 
    3. Approval of Claims Checks # 115786 – # 115841 in the amount of $356,339.33
    4. Request to Set a Public Hearing, Partial Vacation of 7th St. Adjacent to Perkins Park (AB 3075)
  1. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  1. Public Hearing
    1. Short Term Rentals (AB 3071)
  2. Action Items

Town Sponsored Summer Events – Concerts (AB 3064)

  1. Introduction
    1. Personnel Regulations – Vacation Leave (AB 3069) (*)
    2. Bid Award, Union Ave./Rainier St. Roundabout Project, Pivetta Brothers Construction (AB 3072) (*)
    3. Limited Construction Management Scope of Work Union Ave./Rainier St. Roundabout Project. Gray & Osborne Inc. (AB 3073) (*)
    4. Quit Claim Deed Approval, Perkins Park Right of Way Dedication (AB 3074) (*)
  1. Reports
    1. Staff
    2. Council
    3. Mayor
  1. Study Session
    1. American Rescue Plan Act (AB 3070)

