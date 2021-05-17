Tacoma Community College, Global Studies Institute Launch New Online International Program for Qatari Students

On April 19, 2021, Tacoma Community College (TCC) and Global Studies Institute (GSI) from Qatar signed an agreement that will bring high-quality academic programs to Qatar using an innovative live technology platform. Through this partnership, GSI will install a studio on the TCC campus that will be used to deliver associate degrees in business and engineering to a technology-equipped classroom at GSI’s campus in Qatar.

Students in the program will be able to take classes from TCC faculty members without having to leave their country. They will be able to complete an entire associate degree that they can then use to transfer to universities in the United States and Qatar. GSI’s goal is to provide opportunities that lead to success for all their students.

“We are proud to have established this partnership to provide the citizens and residents of Qatar the opportunity to study at TCC without having to leave Qatar,” said Dr. Mohamed Dobashi, GSI Managing Director.

TCC will join other universities and colleges on the Aspire Campus, including State University of New York, Arkansas State University and the University of South Carolina. Students at Aspire have the opportunity to obtain associate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees in various disciplines.

“We are very excited to have TCC join the offerings at The Aspire Campus,” Dobashi said. “TCC is a recognizable name in Qatar, having been a place where many Qataris started their education.”

Dobashi explained that TCC had a comparatively large Qatari student population back in the late 80s’ and early 90s’, and many of those students went on to colleges such as Pacific Lutheran University and the University of Washington. Many TCC alumni are now in positions of authority back in Qatar; some are CEOs of large companies, and others hold positions of influence within the Ministry.

TCC president Ivan L. Harrell II, Ph.D., said that TCC is thrilled and honored to use this exciting state-of-the-art technology platform to provide our programs and services to students in Qatar.

“This project aligns perfectly with our institution’s long-term strategic goals to build global partnerships with partners throughout the world,” he said. “There is so much to learn from each other, from languages to culture, to building a better understanding and greater knowledge base for all.”