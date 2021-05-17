Permit application for 135,000+ square foot warehouse filed in Lakewood

A Project Permit Application has been filed with the City of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department. Following is a description of the application and the process for review. The application and listed studies may be reviewed upon request.

APPLICATION NUMBER AND NAME: LU-21-00064 – AHBL NEW COMM BLDG – SEPA

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The project proposes a speculative 135,496 SF warehouse building. A specific user is not yet identified but will likely include distribution, warehousing, and manufacturing. New construction of warehouse use building and associated truck and vehicular parking on a vacant 8.73-acre site with utility extension, and new landscaping.

PROJECT LOCATION: 4901 123rd Street SW (Parcel number(s) 0219123017, 0219123105 & 0219127015).

ZONING: Industrial Business Park (IBP)

PERMIT APPLICATION DATE: April 06, 2021

DATE APPLICATION DEEMED COMPLETE: May 12, 2021

OTHER PERMITS/PLANS WHICH MAY BE REQUIRED: Site Development Permit, Design Review Permit, Flood Plan Development Permit, Sign Permit, Building permit, Mechanical/ Plumbing permits, Electrical permit by (Labor and Industries), and NPDES permit by Department of Ecology.

OPTIONAL SEPA DNS PROCESS: An Environmental Review will be required pursuant to WAC 197-11-355. Pursuant to WAC 197-11-355 the City is electing to use the optional DNS process with this notice. The SEPA threshold determination for this proposal is expected to be a Determination of Non-significance (DNS). The comment period below may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of this proposal. The proposal may include mitigation measures under applicable codes, and the project review process may incorporate or require mitigation measures regardless of whether an EIS is prepared; and a copy of the subsequent threshold determination for the specific proposal may be obtained upon request. The SEPA determination may be appealed to the City of Lakewood Hearing Examiner within 14 days of the date the SEPA determination becomes final.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD : May 14, 2020 – May 28, 2021 All persons may provide written comments about the proposal to the City of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA. 98499. Comments must be received by 5 P.M. on May 28, 2021 .Any person wishing to become a party of record or desire a copy of the determination should include the request with their comments. A party of record may appeal the SEPA determination to the City of Lakewood Hearing Examiner by filing a complete appeal application in accordance with Lakewood Municipal Code 18A.20.400.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Applicant: AHBL. Sheri Greene (253) 383-2422

City: Ramon Rodriguez 6000 Main Street SW Lakewood, WA 98499 (253) 983-7802 or rrodriguez@cityoflakewood.us