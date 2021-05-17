Curb and gutter installation begins on Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 19th St. to S. 16th St. this week

As soon as May 18, crews will start installing curb and gutter on the east side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 19th St. to S. 16th St. MLK Jr. Way will be closed to northbound traffic from S. 19th St. to S. 16th St., and S. 18th St. will be closed east of MLK Jr. Way for about a half block. As the work advances north, S. 17th St. and then S. 16th St. also will close on the east side of MLK Jr. Way for a half block. Please follow the detour on S. J St. – thank you. This work is expected to take about 4-6 weeks in this area, and then will continue north on MLK Jr. Way. In addition, crews are installing signals at the MLK Jr. Way and S. 18th St. intersection and cleaning rail along MLK Jr. Way.

On Commerce Street, crews will install foundations for Link power poles near the existing Theater District Station this week at night (May 17-21 from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. and May 22 from 11 p.m. to 8:30 a.m.). During these nights, Commerce St. will be closed in both directions between S. 7th St. and S. 9th St. The contractor will restore the station area each night so the public can access the Theater District Station during the day. Tacoma Link will continue to operate on its regular schedule. During the day, crews are installing crossover tracks at Commerce St. and S. 7th St. and curb and gutter from S. 7th St. to I-705.

On E. 25th St., the contractor is advancing the track installation process across McKinley Ave. E near the expanded Operations and Maintenance Facility. E. 25th St. is closed in both directions between E. G St. and McKinley Ave. E.

Last week crews completed the track installation on Division Avenue and opened Division Avenue to two-way traffic.

COVID-19. The health and safety of all workers on Sound Transit’s construction sites are of utmost importance to us. Our contractors have primary responsibility for their wellbeing while working on our projects. Sound Transit is actively working with the contractors and construction management teams on all our projects to assure that public health guidelines are being followed.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Commerce Street, S. 7th Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 18th Street, S. 17th Street, and E. 25th Street

When

Week of May 17

Where

Commerce Street from S. 9th St. to S. 7th St. – street closed at night, May 17-22. Crews will install foundations for Link power poles near the Theater District Station at night tonight (May 17-21 from 11 pm to 4 am and May 22 from 11 p.m. to 8:30 a.m.). Commerce St. will be closed in both directions between S. 9th St. to S. 7th St. during these nights. The contractor will restore the area each night so the public can access the Theater District Station during the day. In addition, crews will install one foundation during the day on May 18. Tacoma Link will continue to operate on its regular schedule. During the day, Commerce St. will be closed to thru-traffic and open to local traffic. Access to driveways and parking lots will be maintained.

Commerce Street from I-705 to Theater District Station – southbound lane closure. Crews are installing track on Commerce St. from I-705 to the crosswalk north of the Theater District Station. The contractor is installing the underground electrical system and crossover tracks in the 7th St. intersection. In addition, crews will install curb, gutter and drainage on the west side of Commerce St. between S. 7th St. and I-705. Commerce St. is closed to southbound traffic between I-705 and the crosswalk north of the station, and S. 7th St. is closed at Commerce St. The northbound lane is open between S. 7th St. and I-705. Access to driveways and parking lots is maintained. To enter the Diamond parking lot on Commerce St., please follow S. 7th St. Please allow extra time to reach your destination – thank you.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 19th St. to S. 16th St. – northbound lane closure. Crews are installing curb and gutter on the east side of MLK Jr. Way from S. 19th St. to S. 16th St. The work also will include installing crosswalks and pavement across the cross streets. MLK Jr. Way is closed to northbound traffic from S. 19th St. to S. 16th St., and S. 18th St. is closed on the east side of MLK Jr. Way for a half block. As the work advances north, S. 17th St. and then S. 16th St. will close on the east side of MLK Jr. Way for a half block. Please follow the detour on S. J St. – thank you. This work is expected to take about 4-6 weeks in this area, and then crews will continue north on MLK Jr. Way. In addition, crews are installing signals at the MLK Jr. Way and S. 18th St. intersection. The signal work at S. 18th St. will take about two weeks. Then, the contractor will continue signal work at other intersections, including S. 11th St., Earnest Brazill St., and S. 13th St.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 17th St. to S. 11th St. – traffic restrictions. Crews are cleaning the rail on MLK Jr. Way, and plan to work from S. 17th St. to S. 11th St. this week. The contractor will put up no parking signs in advance of the cleaning. Please look at the dates on the signs. You can park there during the times not listed on the signs. Two-way traffic is maintained on MLK Jr. Way and the side streets.

East 25th Street from McKinley Ave. to E. J St. – eastbound lane closure. Crews are installing track, curb and gutter near the Operations and Maintenance Facility on E. 25th St. The contractor is advancing the track installation one block west, crossing McKinley Ave. E. to E. G Street. Currently, E. 25th St. is closed in both directions between E. G St. and McKinley Avenue E. Please follow the detour on Puyallup Avenue – thank you.

More

Driveway and pedestrian access is maintained, although some sidewalks and crosswalks will be temporarily closed. Pedestrian detours will be in place.

Buses will follow detour routes. Visit PierceTransit.org for information.

Construction noise related to underground utilities and track installation.

Large construction equipment or materials may be in the right-of-way.

Work will generally take place during the daytime hours unless otherwise noted. Daytime hours during the week are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The contractor usually works less hours.

Businesses are open during construction.

Plan ahead and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change.