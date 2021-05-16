TCC Student Art Exhibit goes on

This was a uniquely challenging year for art education at TCC. But even with studios closed and instruction happening online, TCC art students created outstanding work. Those interested can see the exhibit at The Online Gallery at TCC through June 11.

“There is nothing we, as Art Professors, like better than a creative challenge,” said Art Department Chair Marit Berg. “Although we couldn’t use printmaking presses, ceramic throwing wheels, or molten bronze, we still challenged our students to find inspiration and meaning in everyday materials and the world around them. The faculty is proud that their students were able to produce works of art in challenging times and we hope you enjoy viewing them in the online exhibition.”

Explore artwork by classes, including:

2D Design

3D Design

Graphic Design

Ceramics

Printmaking

Drawing

Traditional Photography

Digital Photography

Painting