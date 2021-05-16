Candidate filing week begins Monday, May 17

Offices open for election this year include:

Pierce County Superior Court #23

Port

Cities and towns

Schools

Fire

Parks and Recreation

Water

Sewer

190 nonpartisan local offices are open for election this year in Pierce County. Offices where more than two candidates file will appear in the primary election. All other offices will advance to the general election (RCW 29A.52.220).

Filing for Office

Online candidate filing opens Monday, May 17, at 9 a.m. To file your declaration of candidacy, go to PierceCountyElections.org.

Filing week runs through Friday, May 21. Online filing closes at 4 p.m. In-person filing ends at 4:30 p.m. at the Pierce County Election Center, located at 2501 S. 35th St., Suite C in Tacoma.

For a list of open offices, voters’ pamphlet requirements and more, visit PierceCountyElections.org.

A lot drawing to determine the candidate order on the ballot will take place after the close of filing on Friday, May 21 (approximately 4:40 p.m.). All candidates and the public are invited to observe.

Filing and COVID-19

Pierce County Elections continues to observe social distancing, with limited in-person assistance.

Candidates should file online.

Candidates who come to the office will file using the online system at a kiosk.

Individuals experiencing a problem filing should call us for assistance rather than coming into the office.