The Pierce County labor force held steady in March at 428K. We saw a drop of 1,151 people receiving unemployment benefits, falling below 30K for the first time in a year (29,241) and bringing the rate down to 6.8 percent. The total number of workers, however, is still down nearly 30K from last year. As our economy reopens, labor alignment will continue to be a challenge. Read the full report at the WorkForce Central website.

