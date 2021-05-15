Puyallup City Council hearing on Public Works Vehicle

The Puyallup City Council will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at approximately 6:30 p.m., to consider Public Works Vehicle #6418 as surplus to the needs of the city and authorizing its disposal.

Due to the Governor’s orders related to public gatherings and the Open Public Meetings Act during the pandemic, the City Council meeting will occur remotely. You may live-stream the meeting on the city website at cityofpuyallup.org/meetings, join via Zoom or call in by phone. Information on how to access the meeting will be added to the agenda and published to the City’s website at cityofpuyallup.org/meetings by 5:00 p.m., on the Thursday preceding the meeting.

All citizens are welcome to speak or provide written comments. Written comments will be accepted at info@puyallupwa.gov until 5:30 p.m. on the day of the meeting and distributed to the City Council before the meeting. For verbal comments during the public hearing, email your name and phone number to info@puyallupwa.gov and sign into the virtual meeting using the provided instructions.

Additional information may be obtained from the Public Works Director, by phone at (253) 841-5507 or by email at KenDavies@puyallupwa.gov.