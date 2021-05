Locust Cider & Brewing Co. is expanding again in Pierce County – and this time it is across the bridge in Gig Harbor. If all goes as planned, it will open later this summer. It’s a Harbor space that craft beverage lovers will know well. I certainly do. I’ve sipped countless brews and watched liquor […]

The post Locust Cider opening in Gig Harbor appeared first on Dine Pierce County.