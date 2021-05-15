Chambers Bay Hosts USGA Amateur Four-Ball Championship

Residents should anticipate increased traffic in University Place from May 22-26 when the United States Golf Association holds its 6th U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship at Chambers Bay.

The tournament will bring an estimated 350 people to the course each day, including 128 players, plus caddies, USGA officials and course marshals, as well as players’ guests. The tournament, which some may recognize as best-ball play, features 36 holes of stroke play to reduce the field from 128 teams (sides) to the lowest 32 for match play. Like other USGA championships, the match play draw will be seeded according to stroke-play scores. Match play will then be contested over the final three days of the competition to determine the national champion pair.

Although the event is closed to public spectators, it provides another important opportunity to showcase U.P.’s crown jewel and for the community to roll out the welcome mat to those who are in town for the event. “Every time Chambers Bay hosts a major USGA event, it is an opportunity to showcase our best hospitality and let everyone in attendance know how proud we are to have this award-winning course right here in our little city of University Place,” said U.P. Mayor Caroline Belleci.

For more details, including course restrictions during the weekend, visit the Chambers Bay website.