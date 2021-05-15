322 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 1 new death confirmed May. 14

On May 14, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 356.3. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 10.8 per 100,000.

We confirmed 322 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death, a man in his 70s from Frederickson.

Approximately half of today’s case count reflects a backlog of cases from January-April of this year we recently received from State Department of Health.

Our totals are 46,850 cases and 551 deaths.

