Strickland Urges South Sound Families to File Taxes Before May 17 to Get Advance Child Tax Credit Payments as Soon as Possible

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) is urging hardworking families in Washington’s 10th Congressional District to file their taxes before the upcoming May 17th deadline to ensure they receive the accurate amount in new advance monthly Child Tax Credit payments they are entitled to as soon as possible.

As part of the American Rescue Plan Congresswoman Strickland helped pass, families could get monthly payments of up to $300 per child beginning as soon as July. Congresswoman Strickland says the best way to ensure eligible families receive their payments is to file a 2020 tax return – even if they don’t have earnings to report or don’t normally file – because the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) needs information from tax returns in order to calculate and issue advance monthly payments.

88.8% of children in Washington’s 10th Congressional District will benefit from the expanded and improved Child Tax Credit- 154,000 children.

48,200 households in Washington’s 10th Congressional District could get an average total benefit of $2,800, and the hardest-hit families will receive $4,800 on average.

The Child Tax Credit will lift 7,100 children in Washington’s 10th Congressional District out of poverty, including 2,800 children under the age of six, and 4,100 children in deep poverty.

“Families should not bear the brunt of this pandemic’s devastation. Advance monthly payments of the Child Tax Credit will help set children up for success and put more money in the pockets of hardworking parents. This credit will help pay for family expenses like childcare or transportation, so that we can get people back to work sooner, get our economy back on track, and better support working families,” said Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland. “The best way to make sure you and your family get the correct amount as soon as possible is to file a 2020 tax return, before May 17th – even if you don’t normally file.”

“The expanded Child Tax Credit will provide significant financial relief for my family during this difficult time,” said Gabriela Villagomez-Morales, a WA-10 resident and mother of four living in Tacoma. “When the pandemic hit, I lost my job at a child care center, and I’ve struggled to find a new position. That’s made it difficult for me to cover the basics like food and rent. These funds will be a huge help as we recover. I’m glad Congress took action to make our tax code work better for families like mine and I hope they will make this important tax credit permanent, so raising children will be more affordable for working families.”

How Much are the Child Tax Credit Advance Monthly Payments?

The American Rescue Plan expanded the Child Tax Credit to up to $3,600 per child for children ages 0 to 5 and $3,000 per child for children ages 6 to 17.

The American Rescue Plan also authorized advance monthly payments of the Child Tax Credit through December 2021. Beginning as soon as July and running through December, qualifying families can get up to:

$300 a month per child for children ages 0 to 5.

$250 a month per child for children ages 6 to 17.

Families will get their remaining expanded Child Tax Credit when they file their 2021 tax return.

Who Qualifies for the Child Tax Credit Advance Monthly Payments?

Families will qualify for a full credit if their income is below $75,000 for single filers, $112,000 for people filing as head of household, or $150,000 for people who are married and filing jointly.

To be eligible, children must: Have a Social Security number, Live with you for at least half of the year, Be under age 18 as of December 31, 2021, and Be claimed on your tax return.

Children are eligible if they are your children, adopted children, stepchildren, half-siblings, foster children, grandchildren, nieces or nephews, or certain other relatives. The adult filing taxes must have a Social Security Number or an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number.

How Can Families Get Help Preparing and Filing their Taxes for Free?

Free tax preparation services are generally available until the tax filing deadline. Families should file their taxes before the May 17th deadline even if they do not have earnings to report or do not normally file, because the IRS needs information from tax returns in order to calculate and issue advance monthly payments.

Families can file taxes for free online through the IRS Free File program at apps.irs.gov/app/freeFile/.

Families where the parent or caregiver is aged 50 or older can use this AARP tool to find free tax help near them at secure.aarp.org/applications/VMISLocator/searchTaxAideLocations.action.