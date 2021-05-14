Steilacoom Town Administrator May 14 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – May 18, 2021, at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/84516344123

Planning Commission – June 14, 2021 at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/84392261519

Civil Service Commission – May 27, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/86430542756

Preservation and Review Board – May 26, 2021 at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/84705609211

(*) Meetings are being conducted via Zoom. Additional information is on the applicable meeting’s agenda.

Information for Candidates – Filing for Office in 2021:

Interested in running for Mayor or the Town Council? Candidate filing week is May 17 – 21. For complete details visit the Pierce County Elections page.

Positions Open:

The Town is currently advertising for:

Summer Camp seasonal positions.

Public Works Street and Parks seasonal positions.

Public Works Water/Sewer Service Person

Information is available on the Town’s official website at townofsteilacoom.org.

Pierce County Rental and Utility Assistance Program:

Information on Pierce County’s rental and utility assistance program may be found on the Town’s official website at townofsteilacoom.org/292/Covid-19-Information.

Hand Sanitizer Gel:

Hand sanitizer gel in 1-gallon containers is available at the Community Center or the Public Works facility free to Town of Steilacoom residents. Limit one per family.

Kayak Rentals:

KayakShare.com is a new self-serve kayak rental available at Sunnyside Beach Park in Steilacoom in cooperation with the Town. You may reserve in advance or rent on the spot (when available) during daylight hours year-round by going to KayakShare.com. See KayakShare.com for details, make sure to wear a lifejacket, and have fun!

2020 Annual Financial Report:

The Town’s 2020 annual financial report is available on the Town’s official website at townofsteilacoom.org..

Steilacoom Historical School District – Enroll Now for Kindergarten in the 2021-22 school year!

Full-day Kindergarten is free — and it is an important part of your child’s success! You can enroll electronically on the Steilacoom Historical School District website, www.steilacoom.k12.wa.us/Page/4179.

School District officials are already planning for staffing and curriculum needs for the fall. Enroll now to receive district communications over the summer, including food service and transportation information. Please, please contact our Enrollment Department at enrollment@steilacoom.k12.wa.us or (253) 983-2228 for assistance.

Community Services:

Childcare:

The Town provides childcare from 7:00 AM to 5:45 PM at Cherrydale School. Registration is currently open. Additional information is available on the Town’s official website or contact the Community Center at 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs

Summer Camp:

Registration for the Steilacoom Summer Camp programs is open. Camp will be for grades K-5, Monday-Friday from 7 AM to 5 PM at Cherrydale Primary School. Camp will be conducted in partnership with Pierce County Parks and Recreations’ Kids Need to Play initiative which will allow participants to qualify for a 90% discount from the regular rate thus a week of camp will only cost $30. Spaces are limited. For additional information or to register, call 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs

Public Safety:

Over the past week, 102 Public Safety incidents occurred in town, including the following:

Emergency and patrol incidents

10 medical aid responses

25 suspicious circumstance/security checks

2 responses for persons in crisis/welfare checks

39 traffic stops

2 motor vehicle collisions

1 DUI arrest

1 littering complaint

2 alarm responses

2 noise complaints

1 party complaint

Crimes against persons

1 incident of domestic violence/disturbance

1 incident of harassment/threats/stalking

Crimes against property

2 incidents of vehicle prowl

1 stolen vehicle

1 commercial burglary

1 fraud

This week our officers assisted a neighboring jurisdiction in response to a vandalism that had freshly occurred. Our officer located the suspects attempting to flee into Steilacoom and detained them until the agency of jurisdiction arrived.

A conditional offer of employment has been extended to another entry-level police officer candidate. As their background investigation nears its conclusion, we are also conducting additional entry-level and lateral hire interviews later this month.

On Thursday, the US Coast Guard conducted training exercises near the ferry dock in town. These exercises included the use of helicopters, a ferry, and multiple small additional watercraft.

Many thanks to Steilacoom High School’s photography department, to include Mr. Van Wyhe and students Jillian and Aaron, for their help in updating photographs for our police staff.

Public Safety is not equipped to process first-time concealed pistol licenses (CPLs), and residents must instead utilize South Sound 911 for those non-renewal applications. In response to COVID-19, South Sound 911 has implemented a new partnership to help meet demand for CPLs. More information can be found here: tinyurl.com/yurhkj6f

The non-emergency dispatch telephone number has changed. To reach a police officer NOT during an emergency, please call either (253) 287-4455 or (800) 562-9800.

During COVID, please call our office at (253) 581-0110 ahead of time to arrange any of the following:

Free firearm locks

Prescription drug disposal

To anonymously report suspicious activity, please email the department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us.

To report persistent traffic concerns, please submit the following information via email to the department at: traffic@ci.steilacoom.wa.us.

Location of concern.

Time of day when the concern occurs.

Description of the concerning behavior.

No-contact online crime reporting is available. Please visit our department website for more information.

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued mowing and maintaining rights-of-way; completed erosion control inspections at various building sites throughout Town; applied herbicides along roadways and sidewalks concentrating on tansy ragwort along rights-of-way and trails; cleaned traffic control signs; swept streets; and performed other maintenance activities.

Union Avenue Roundabout:

The Union Avenue and Rainier Street Roundabout Project bids were opened on May 12th. A recommendation to Council and request to award the contract is scheduled for the May 18th Council meeting. A strip map of the project may be viewed on the Town’s official website at townofsteilacoom.org. A fact sheet and vehicle tracking table are also available.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted the Water/Sewer crew with sewer jetting and lift station maintenance; completed miscellaneous streetlight repairs in the City of Lakewood pursuant to our MOU; coordinated with the contractor on the Marietta Street lift station improvements project; performed maintenance on fault indicators in vaults throughout Town; and performed other maintenance activities.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed inspections related to the Marietta Street lift station project; jetted sewers; die tested sewer mains in the Arrowhead neighborhood near Sunny’s Market; inspected a side-sewer repair in the 60 block of Hewitt Drive and the 2700 block of Oxford Court; repaired a water meter in the 2800 block of Garden Court; inspected new water and sewer services in the 500 block of Norberg Place; and performed other maintenance activities.

Marietta Street Lift Station Upgrade Project:

The contractor for the Marietta Street lift station upgrade project concentrated on pipeline intrusions into the new wet well and vault installations. This project should take approximately two more weeks.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued turning on and repairing irrigation systems; mowed and maintained all of the park facilities; and performed other maintenance activities.

Other:

Expect Traffic Delays at Railroad Crossings May 16:

On May 16, Sound Transit, in partnership with WSDOT and Amtrak, will run trains on the Point Defiance Bypass for systems testing. Trains will run from Tacoma Dome station to the Nisqually Junction. Testing will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with trains running at speeds up to 79 mph. Travelers may experience traffic delays at railroad signal crossings and the public is asked to use extreme caution near the railroad right-of-way.

What

Potential traffic delays at railroad crossings.

When

Sunday, May 16, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where

Potential traffic delays could occur at the following at-grade signal crossings:

South 66th Street

South 74th Street

Steilacoom Boulevard Southwest

100th Street Southwest

108th Street Southwest

Bridgeport Way Southwest

Clover Creek Drive Southwest

41st Division Drive

DuPont – Steilacoom Road

More

The next step in this process will be Amtrak crew qualification training that will occur over a two to three-month period this spring and summer.

These tests and trainings are in advance of the eventual resumption of Amtrak Cascades service to the Point Defiance Bypass later this year.

For more information about train safety, visit the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Contact:

Scott Thompson: scott.thompson@soundtransit.org or 206-903-7838

COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Scheduling:

Residents who do not have a computer to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment can call for assistance at (253) 798-8900. This telephone number is staffed Monday through Friday, from 9 am until 4 pm.

Steilacoom Historical Museum Association Golf Tournament:

The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association is holding their first annual golf tournament on May 15, 2021 at Meadow Park Golf Course. Register and pay online at tinyurl.com/shmagolf. Additional information may be found at steilacoomhistorical.org.