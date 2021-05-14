Point Defiance Bypass: Expect traffic delays at railroad crossings May 16

On May 16, Sound Transit, in partnership with WSDOT and Amtrak, will run trains on the Point Defiance Bypass for systems testing. Trains will run from Tacoma Dome station to the Nisqually Junction. Testing will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with trains running at speeds up to 79 mph. Travelers may experience traffic delays at railroad signal crossings and the public is asked to use extreme caution near the railroad right-of-way.

What

Potential traffic delays at railroad crossings.

When

Sunday, May 16, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where

Potential traffic delays could occur at the following at-grade signal crossings:

South 66th Street

South 74th Street

Steilacoom Boulevard Southwest

100th Street Southwest

108th Street Southwest

Bridgeport Way Southwest

Clover Creek Drive Southwest

41st Division Drive

DuPont – Steilacoom Road

More

The next step in this process will be Amtrak crew qualification training that will occur over a two to three month period this spring and summer.

These tests and trainings are in advance of the eventual resumption of Amtrak Cascades service to the Point Defiance Bypass later this year.

For more information about train safety, visit the Washington State Department of Transportation.