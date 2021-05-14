Pierce County Moves to Phase 3 May 18

Governor Jay Inslee announced on May 13 that the state is moving toward a statewide June 30 reopening date and that all counties in Washington will move to Phase 3 of the Healthy WA: Roadmap to Recovery reopening plan effective May 18 until June 30. The full reopening could happen earlier than June 30 if 70% or more of Washingtonians over the age of 16 initiate vaccination. Washington has administered over six million doses of vaccine, and 56 percent of Washingtonians have initiated vaccination.

CDC Masking Guidance Update

Inslee also announced that Washington will fully adopt new masking guidance issued by the CDC on May 13 for fully vaccinated people. The state will update its guidance documents through the Department of Health and Labor & Industries to reflect this as soon as possible. Businesses retain the right to require customers wear masks.